Amateur radio operators Coleman Motes (left) and James Wooten make radio contact with a fellow ham operator in another state during The Albemarle Amateur Radio Society's participation in the National Association for Amateur Radio's annual Field Day on Saturday. The 24-hour exercise involved ham radio operators from the United States and Canada and ran from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Amateur radio operator Kerry Krauss (left) gives a thumbs up to Tracey Pajer after Pajer makes radio contact with a fellow ham operator in Ohio during The Albemarle Amateur Radio Society's participation in the National Association for Amateur Radio's annual Field Day on Saturday. The 24-hour exercise involved ham radio operators from the United States and Canada and ran from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Antennas sprouting high above the muscadine vines revealed the location of about 20 ham radio operators participating in last weekend's national amateur Radio Field Day.
The Albemarle Amateur Radio Society, or TAARS, participated in last weekend’s national field day from a farm off Esclip Road. The 24-hour field day ran from 2 p.m. Saturday till 2 p.m. Sunday, and throughout the duration TAARS members, whose call sign is K4WO, competed to make radio contact with as many ham radio operators in the United States and in Canada as possible.