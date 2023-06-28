Antennas sprouting high above the muscadine vines revealed the location of about 20 ham radio operators participating in last weekend's national amateur Radio Field Day.

The Albemarle Amateur Radio Society, or TAARS, participated in last weekend’s national field day from a farm off Esclip Road. The 24-hour field day ran from 2 p.m. Saturday till 2 p.m. Sunday, and throughout the duration TAARS members, whose call sign is K4WO, competed to make radio contact with as many ham radio operators in the United States and in Canada as possible.