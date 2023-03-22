prom dresses

Susan Jones, informally known as the “Prom Fairy Godmother,” poses with a rack of prom-ready dresses and gowns at the Virginia Dare Arcade on Main Street in Elizabeth City. For the third straight year, Jones is providing free dresses and gowns to girls who’ve dreamt of attending their high school prom but are worried about the high cost of buying an outfit. So far, Jones has been able to make 178 prom dreams come true this year.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Susan Jones giggles when asked if it’s true that she’s known around Elizabeth City as the “Prom Fairy Godmother.”

Based on the rows of free fancy gowns and dresses Jones displays inside the Virginia Dare Arcade — and the hundreds more she’s given away over the past several years — the name fits like a glass slipper.