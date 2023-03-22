Susan Jones giggles when asked if it’s true that she’s known around Elizabeth City as the “Prom Fairy Godmother.”
Based on the rows of free fancy gowns and dresses Jones displays inside the Virginia Dare Arcade — and the hundreds more she’s given away over the past several years — the name fits like a glass slipper.
For the third straight year, Jones is providing free dresses and gowns at the Virginia Dare Arcade on Main Street to girls who’ve dreamt of attending their high school prom but are concerned about the high cost of buying an outfit.
So far, Jones has been able to make 178 prom dreams come true this year. That’s how many prom-ready dresses or gowns she’s already given away. She hopes to give away many more before April 28.
Jones’ collection of prom dresses are donated by people who don’t want to see useful clothes that might have been worn only once go to waste. She recalls one donor bringing in 30 dresses she’d collected from friends and family.
“Thanks to donors, we’ve got short dresses, long dresses, a few petite dresses, dresses in sizes 7/8, 10/12 and 14,” Jones said. “One lady brought 22 dresses in February and they were all plus sizes.”
She singles out Terri Moore of Sunbury Boutique & Treasures for special praise. Moore has contributed hundreds of dresses to Jones over the years.
Jones also credits her family members for helping her gather, sort, store and distribute the gowns and dresses.
Some of the dresses Jones gives away have never been worn. She recalls a number showing up still containing sales tags.
In some of those cases, the dress’s original owner had a change of plans. The dress then hung in a closet and was forgotten about until the owner rediscovered it and decided to donate it.
Jones’ selection of dresses at the Arcade isn’t limited to prom attire.
“Some go out the door (at the Virginia Dare Arcade) with everything they need: the dress, the shoes, jewelry, a pocketbook,” Jones said. “It’s so much fun watching them get all dressed up.”
Jones said she should have attended her own high school prom years ago but chose not to. At the time, “I just wasn’t into it,” she said.
Jones said she now realizes that prom it’s more than a high school dance. It’s also an important moment for students to celebrate completing years of school as they inch toward graduation from high school.
And it’s not just attendees who get caught up in the pageantry of prom. Many a mom, dad, grandparent or sibling can be seen on promo night snapping pictures of a prom-bound family member, beaming with as much pride as if they were going themselves.
While a number of teens began seeking either semi-formal and formal attire for prom earlier in the year, others sometimes need a gentle poke to get themselves organized for the event.
“I’ve seen some mothers who insisted their daughters spend time looking for the right dress,” Jones said.
Sometimes girls are surprised when they see how good a dress looks on them, she said.
“One girl came in recently and found a dress that looked like it was made for her after she tried it on,” Jones said.
Jones says she gets a lot of enjoyment from helping girls realize their dream to attend prom. She says providing free prom dresses is also her way to repay the kindnesses of others who helped her and her family when she was growing up.
“I recall a time when my family needed help. People gave and gave to us,” she said. “Now, I’m just paying it back and smiling every time a girl asks if the dresses are really free.”
Jones is available to meet with dress-shoppers at the Virginia Arcade at 507 E. Main Street on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.