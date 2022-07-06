The newest member of our U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, was a “handmaid” in Kevin Ranaghan’s People of Praise religious cult. Her writings make clear her belief that a judge’s decisions should be colored by their religious beliefs, counter to the most basic tenets of our democracy.
And so it is that she and four other Catholic members of the Supreme Court have ruled that women are not really people. They are brood sows, put on this earth to serve men. This most egregious opinion of the Supreme Court has put the court’s fundamental legitimacy in question. As well it should.
It appears we are on the slippery slope to a dystopian future. First, rule that women do not have a right to bodily autonomy. Then, preach that female subservience is godly. Enlist fathers and husbands to instill male superiority in daughters and wives. Then preach that wives must “submit” to their husbands because men are the “head of the household.” And then, make abortion against the law because everybody knows that women shouldn’t have control over their own bodies.
Any woman who would agree to subject any other woman to this reprehensible view of male superiority is manifestly unfit for public service. Any member of the highest court of the land who would subject the bodies of half the population of this country to the control of the other half is manifestly unfit for public service.
The myths of white supremacy and male superiority tend to go hand-in-hand with white Christian nationalism: white supremacists tend also to have religious views that teach male superiority.
The danger posed by these mindsets is exemplified by the People of Praise cult. The founder, Ranaghan, was described in court documents as having complete control over the women and girls in the cult. Women were required to hand over any money they made to Ranaghan, and allow him to control their dating relationships. Former members testified in court that Ranahan promoted “sexualized” demonstrations promoting the view that wives must submit to their husbands.
The book “The Flag and The Cross,” published in April by sociologists Philip Gorski, of Yale University, and Samuel Perry, of the University of Oklahoma, makes the case that white Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy because it supports decisions like the overturn of Roe v. Wade, an action against the expressed views of 68% of the country.
The claim that the U.S. Constitution does not allow abortion needs to be turned on its head: the constitution does not forbid abortion. The constitution guarantees personal autonomy and bodily integrity. Terminating a pregnancy must be the personal decision of any woman unable to carry a fetus to term —for whatever reason. The only person who has the right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy is the woman herself.
Gorski and Perry warn that the belief at the heart of some of the most radical fringe groups finding support from some elected Republican lawmakers is one of the deepest held and most powerful currents in American political culture: a view of history as they believe it once was, unsupported by historical fact.
Nathaniel Manderson, a trained evangelical, ordained minister writing for Raw Story, says “Evangelicals are a major problem in American society. Their true ancestors are the Pharisees of the New Testament, whom Jesus describes as being obsessed with legalistic questions but neglecting the more important matters of the law: justice, mercy and faithfulness. This is the primary group that had Jesus killed.
“Much like the Pharisees,” Manderson continues, “today’s American evangelicals do not represent the faith in any genuine way. They have done more damage to Christianity than any group I can think of. Their misuse of the Christian faith as a political weapon against anyone they see as an enemy is driven primarily by greed and a thirst for power.”
Currently and historically, Manderson says, “evangelicals are a political action committee with an agenda based on self-righteousness, condemnation and hate. They have nothing to do with the foundations of the Christian faith. They are Pharisees.”
Vincent James O‘Connor, a right-wing Trump supporter, spoke at the “Million MAGA March” in November 2020, claiming “This is the era of Christian Nationalism, and we are the Christian Taliban, and we will not stop until ‘The Handmaid‘s Tale’ is a reality, and even worse than that. (Justice Samuel) Alito is on a mission to roll back the last hundred years of rights that were given to women. Yes, that is what we are doing and it‘s only going to get worse from here.”
Michele Goodwin, professor of law at the University of California at Irvine, says the court’s overturning of Roe reveals its “indefensible disregard for the lives of women and girls, given the possible side effects and consequences of pregnancy, including gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, hemorrhaging, gestational hypertension, ectopic pregnancy and death.” A woman is 14 times more likely to die by carrying a pregnancy to term than by having an abortion.
The U.S. Constitution does not say women have no right to protect their own health. Until we can grow fetuses outside the womb, a woman must have the right to terminate a pregnancy if she deems it necessary.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.