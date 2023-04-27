Champions were crowned this week at the 77th Albemarle 4H Livestock Show and Sale and not all of them were longtime participants in the annual event.

In her first year participating in the livestock show, Currituck County fifth-grader Karlie Meads won Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showman. Meads, who attends W.T. Griggs Elementary in Poplar Branch, said one challenge to raising show goats is getting them up to proper weight.