Lane Marcum (right), 15, presents her prize-winning lamb for auction at Wednesday’s livestock sale at the Livestock Arena in Elizabeth City. The auction capped off the two-day 77th annual Albemarle 4H Livestock Show and Sale at the arena.
Salter Shoaf (right), 8, presents her prize-winning lamb for auction at the Livestock Arena in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, during the 77th annual Albemarle 4H Livestock Show and Sale. Shoaf, who is a third-grader at Hertford Grammar School, in Perquimans County, is joined by her mentor, Abigail Cartwright.
Champions were crowned this week at the 77th Albemarle 4H Livestock Show and Sale and not all of them were longtime participants in the annual event.
In her first year participating in the livestock show, Currituck County fifth-grader Karlie Meads won Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showman. Meads, who attends W.T. Griggs Elementary in Poplar Branch, said one challenge to raising show goats is getting them up to proper weight.
Hertford Grammar third-grader Salter Shoaf, 8, won Grand Champion Junior Lamb Showman. This week marked only her second year participating in the livestock show, but her first time competing in the lambs division.
A number of others competing this week are Livestock Show and Sale veterans.
Hannah Cooper, 16, who won best overall in the lamb competition, grew up on a farm and has been participating in the local livestock show since she was 5. She said she hopes to one day work in agriculture.
Cooper, who is a sophomore at Perquimans County High School, said the show’s judges were looking for “good quality,” among other things, in the animals that were presented.
“It’s about the looks, features and strengths,” said Cooper. “How it moves.”
Cooper has won several awards for her livestock, including a Champion Overall Market Barrow and Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt for hogs at the 2021 N.C. State Fair in Raleigh.
This year’s Albemarle 4H Livestock Show and Sale was held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Livestock Arena in Elizabeth City. The two-day event concluded with a livestock auction that started at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. About 100 residents filled the arena’s bleachers for the event.
Hosting this week’s livestock auction was Winslow Auctions of Hertford. At one point during the auction, a woman in the audience motioned her hand. Without breaking from his auctioneer chant, the auctioneer asked the woman if she was bidding. If not, she needed to be careful with her hands or she might go home with an expensive lamb, he joked.
Not all the animals that competed in this week’s livestock show were entered in Wednesday’s auction.
Jacob Meads, 16, a sophomore at Albemarle School, said the 265-pound hog he raised was going home with him when the show was over.
Meads won Reserve Champion for his lamb, another of the animals he raises, in addition to a steer and a heifer. He explained that a heifer was a female cow that had not yet birthed offspring.
Each of his animals requires its own needs to maintain their care, he said.
“They all have their different things we have to do,” Meads said.
Meads has been showing livestock since he was 5 years old and says he might seek a career in agriculture.
One representative from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was Lane Marcum, a sophomore at Northeastern High School.
Marcum, 15, collected a first place ribbon and two third place ribbons for her lamb Emanuel.