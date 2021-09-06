Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Elizabeth City’s Fall Festival planned for Columbus Day weekend is still on.
Malenfant said the committee organizing the Oct 8-11 event is set to meet this week to discuss final details of the event.
The event is a scaled-down version of the annual Potato Festival that is held every May. It has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s still in the works, but we are keeping an eye on COVID,” Malenfant said. “We are still inching forward.”
The Potato Festival is a major source of revenue for ECDI, bringing in between $25,000 and $40,000 to the organization annually. Malenfant earlier said she hopes the October event will bring in around $20,000.
ECDI has again booked Florida-based Deggeller Attractions to provide rides for the fall festival. Deggeller also provides rides for the Potato Festival. Deggeller’s midway for the Fall Festival will be located in front of Museum of the Albemarle.
The October event will also feature some food trucks and other vendors along with live music at Mariners Wharf Park.
Plans also call for encouraging downtown businesses to host live music during the festival.
“We want to push the other activities into the (downtown) businesses,” Malenfant said. “We are going to push businesses and venues to host music as well. That is our goal. We will put out a schedule.”