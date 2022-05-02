A man arrested at an Elizabeth City mobile home park Monday is facing 20 charges, including a number related to several recent shooting incidents in the city.
Shamont Nicolas James was taken into custody in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, in the Meadowlands mobile home park, Monday around 12:40 p.m., city police said in a press release Monday evening.
James’ arrest was a collaborative effort between city police, the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, the release states.
Police said James was arrested on outstanding fugitive warrants for “several shootings that have occurred throughout the City of Elizabeth City.” The release didn’t specify which shooting incidents.
James was being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $844,000 secured bond and had a first appearance scheduled for Tuesday in Pasquotank District Court.
According to police, James is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of injury to personal property, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon and three counts of felony conspiracy.
James also faces a number of charges that appear not to be directly related to the shooting incidents. He’s charged with single counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, reckless driving to endanger, driving without liability insurance, driving left of center and assault by strangulation. He’s also charged with two counts of being a habitual felon.
The press release states city police are still investigating a rash of recent shootings in the city. Police reported one shooting last week in the 400 block of West Colonial Avenue, two the week before, and 11 between April 11 and April 17. At least two of those incidents involved someone being shot and wounded by gunfire.
In response, City Council unanimously agreed last week to allocate funding in next year’s city budget to offer $5,000 rewards for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in shootings. The Elizabeth City Police Department also plans to open a tip line where citizens can provide information related to gun violence.
Police are urging anyone with additional information about the shooting incidents to contact the police department at 252-335-4321.