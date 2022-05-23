An Elizabeth City man has been charged with second-degree murder and felony death by vehicle following a head-on collision in Pasquotank County Saturday that claimed the life of his 5-year-old son and sent his 7-year-old son to a Virginia hospital.
William Vernon Harford Jr., 33, was being held at Albemarle District Jail Monday in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond, according to a jail official.
Sgt. B.P. Daniel of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Harford was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 158 around 5:31 p.m. when his 2021 Nissan Altima crossed the center line near Blindman's Road and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mercedes Benz van driven Arnaul Melgar, 45, of Elizabeth City.
According to Daniel, Melgar's van ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Harford's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
Harford's 5-year-old son, William Kenneth Harford, who was a passenger in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daniel.
Harford's other son, 7-year-old Russell Harford, another passenger, was transported to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment of his injuries.
A passenger in Melgar's van, Florencio Hernandez, 34, of the Elizabeth City, was flown by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Daniel said.
Harford was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical treatment, Daniel said.
In addition to second-degree murder and felony death by vehicle, Harford has also been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of the center line and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniel said Harford may also face additional felonies in the fatal wreck.
Harford was scheduled to have a first appearance in Pasquotank District Court on Monday.