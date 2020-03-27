CAMDEN — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife who was found aboard a boat moored at Lamb's Marina in Camden County Thursday.
William Maxwell Hampton, 75, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Carol Joan Hampton, 71. He is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2 million secured bond.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office was called to Lamb's Marina shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday following a report that a man had entered the business and asked that they call 911 because he had killed his wife, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement officers and emergency medical services personnel found an unconscious woman on a vessel moored at the marina. The woman was later identified as Carol Jean Hampton.
Deputies said injuries to Hampton suggest she suffered blunt force trauma, but the official cause of her death is pending an autopsy report by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
An investigation was conducted at the scene by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, Medical Examiner’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.
"At this time there is no further information to be released as our investigation surrounding the incident continues," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "We remain confident that there is no threat or danger to the public. Our gratitude and appreciation is extended to all of the first responders that provided assistance as well as to our community who have continued their support of this office."