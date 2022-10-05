Elizabeth City police have arrested a city man charged with murder in the Aug. 27 shooting death of one local man and the wounding of another.
Police said in a press release that James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Wednesday by city officers, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Felton is charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond on the murder charge and a $50,000 secured bond for the assault charge.
Felton is charged in the fatal shooting of Marcus Lee Moore, 29, of the 700 block of Fleetwood Street. He’s also charged with shooting and wounding Derek Gibbs, another local man, police have said.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrington Road and White Street at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Moore’s body lying in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street. Gibbs, who was found shot at the same location, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police obtained warrants for Felton a few days after Moore’s shooting and had been searching for him since then, describing him as “armed and dangerous.” A warrant for his arrest on the assault charge accuses him of using a .40-caliber handgun to shoot Gibbs.
The police press release did not say where Felton was arrested or detail the circumstances of his arrest. Police did not answer either of those questions when asked Wednesday.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Eddie Graham said in an email.
Elizabeth City police also have not confirmed that the James Donnell Felton Jr. they’ve charged in Moore’s fatal shooting is the same James Donnell Felton Jr. convicted of manslaughter in two previous cases.
A man with the same name as Felton’s appears in a news article about a shooting death in Palatka, Florida, in February 2005. Also, a man with the same name and age is listed at the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search in connection to a conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The latter offense occurred in September 2002, according to DPS.
The article, titled “Palatka police name suspect in teen’s shooting death,” states Palatka police identified James Donnell Felton Jr. as their primary suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male. Felton would have been 21 years old at the time. Palatka police also believed Felton had fled the state, possibly for North Carolina. The article described Felton as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks.
Court documents found at the Florida public records site civitekflorida.com show James Darnell Felton Jr. was convicted Nov. 29, 2007, of manslaughter in a Putnam County, Florida courtroom. It is unclear if the court records incorrectly stated Felton’s middle name. However, those records do indicate Elizabeth City as his address. The only instance of Felton’s middle name appearing as “Darnell” is in the Florida court documents.
Felton was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Florida shooting but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, court documents show. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison. Additional court documents show Felton served at least part of that sentence at Calhoun Correctional Institution in Blountstown, Florida.
The Daily Advance has made a records request to Putnam County, Florida, seeking more information about the case.
James D. Felton Jr. appears again in an offender search at the Florida Department of Corrections website. The entry matches court records showing Nov. 29, 2007 as Felton’s conviction date. The date of the 2005 shooting death in Palatka is shown as Feb. 13, 2005.
A James Donnell Felton Jr. who shares the same birth date as the Felton in the Florida case is listed at the N.C. DPS offender database. According to DPS, Felton was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Perquimans County for an offense that occurred Sept. 9, 2002. On Nov. 18, 2011, he was admitted to Craven Correctional Institution, in Craven County, and 10 days later, on Nov. 28, 2011, was released from custody on a court order.
According to the Florida corrections site, the N.C. First Judicial District, which includes Perquimans County, filed a detainer for Felton in February 2010.