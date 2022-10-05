Elizabeth City police have arrested a city man charged with murder in the Aug. 27 shooting death of one local man and the wounding of another.

Police said in a press release that James Darnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Wednesday by city officers, Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.