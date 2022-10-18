...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
An Elizabeth City man was killed Saturday when he fell from a moving pickup truck on U.S. Highway 158 in northern Pasquotank County.
Christopher Michael Browder, 34, of the 540 block of Stafford Road, died Saturday afternoon from injuries he suffered after falling from the bed of a Ford Ranger on U.S. 158, Trooper A.T. Miller of the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services official said Browder died at the scene.
The truck was traveling west on U.S. 158 after having left the Newland Pub and Grill when Browder fell from the truck, Miller said. The pub is located in the 580 block of U.S. 158.
Charged in the accident was the driver of the truck and Browder’s uncle, Timothy Ciccarelli, 39, also of the 540 block of Stafford Road, Miller said. Ciccarelli was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle, Miller said.
Ciccarelli appeared before a magistrate and was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond, the trooper said. A third occupant who was riding in the passenger seat of the truck was not charged.
According to Miller, Browder, Ciccarelli and the passenger had been attending a fundraiser at the pub and someone had purchased a weight-lifting bench in a silent auction. The bench, which had been loaded into the back of the truck, also fell from the vehicle when Browder fell, Miller said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Browder family with funeral expenses. The account was created by a member of Browder’s family.
“Chris was my cousin and would give you the shirt off his back; he didn’t know a stranger and would always do anything to help anyone,” the cousin wrote. “With the unexpected loss of their son, my aunt and uncle need any help they can receive for funeral expenses to help put their son to rest peacefully.”