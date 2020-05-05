An Elizabeth City man is facing a slew of charges, including armed robbery and firing a weapon into a vehicle, after his arrest following an incident on Persse Street Friday.
Nasean Jamal Jones, 23, whose last known address was the 200 block of Linwood Drive, is charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm within city limits, felony larceny of a firearm, destruction, damage, vandalism of property and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, an Elizabeth City Police Department press release states.
Police responded to the 200 block of Persse Street at around 11:04 p.m. Friday following reports of shots fired and an armed robbery. The investigation led to Jones, who was taken into custody around 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to police.
Jones appeared before a magistrate and was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $108,000 secured bond.
According to police, Jones has a history of previous arrests dating back to 2013. Those charges include simple assault, breaking and entering, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, resisting a public officer, driving while impaired, disorderly conduct, assault on a government official and possession of cocaine.