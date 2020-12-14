NEW BERN — A High Point man charged in several robberies of Kay Jewelry stores, including one in Elizabeth City, faces a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison following his conviction in federal court.
Charles Walker Jr, 56, also known as “Supreme,” was found guilty in U.S. District Court in New Bern Friday of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence and witness tampering, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina states. A Hobbs Act robbery is one that typically includes a threat to use violence.
According to court records, the case against Walker included one Hobbs Act robbery at a Kay Jewelry store in Elizabeth City and another in Garner. Robbers made off with almost $600,000 in jewelry in the robberies, which federal prosecutors characterized as “violent” because firearms were used.
During one of the robberies, a store employee had her hands handcuffed behind her back and left in a backroom, the government said. Walker also admitted during cross-examination that he is closely associated with a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang in Greensboro, the government said.
Walker’s co-defendants in the robberies — Christopher Brown, Malik Maynard and Byron Sparks — previously pleaded guilty in the case are awaiting sentencing. Another co-defendant, Joey Chambers, has already been sentenced to 144 months in prison.
Prosecutors described Walker as “an extremely violent and dangerous individual.” They noted he previously was convicted of first-degree murder. After winning a new trial, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder after he had served 17 years in prison.