...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
An Elizabeth City man charged earlier this week with shooting his son at their home in the Summerfield neighborhood is now charged with murder following his son’s death.
According to an arrest warrant issued Thursday, Richard Wayne Graham, 68, of the 400 block of Kristin Street, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Mark Anderson Graham, 47.
Richard Graham was being held at Albemarle District Jail where his secured bond, initially set at $25,000, has been increased to $2 million, according to police.
When he was arrested Tuesday, Richard Graham was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Elizabeth City police.
But following Mark Graham’s death on Wednesday, the elder Graham is now charged with murder, police said in a press release Thursday.
Police said they were dispatched to the Grahams’ residence at 4 a.m. Tuesday following a report that a male had been shot there. When police arrived, they discovered that Mark Andrew Graham, Graham’s 47-year-old son, had suffered a gunshot.
Mark Graham was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.
A spokesman for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital said Thursday he couldn’t confirm Mark Graham’s status at the hospital but city police later said Graham died on Wednesday.
Deputy police Chief James Avens, responding to questions Thursday, said police are still investigating the reasons for the shooting. He declined to confirm that Richard Graham reported the shooting to 911, saying “that is still part of the active investigation.”
But according to emergency radio traffic around the time of the shooting, a Pasquotank-Camden telecommunications officer is heard telling police, “Caller has advised that he has shot his son in the head.”
The caller said the victim was still breathing and that the gun was on the floor, the communications officer told responding officers.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the Grahams’ residence at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pasquotank-Camden EMS. The shooting victim was “alert and oriented” when he was airlifted to a hospital in Virginia, an EMS official said.
According to a copy of Richard Graham’s arrest warrant, the handgun used in the shooting was a .22 caliber revolver. Graham’s next court date is Dec. 29, according to warrants.
Kristin Street is in the southern end of the Summerfield subdivision and runs from Meadowlark Lane to Cardinal Way.
Multimedia Editor Chris Day’s reporting contributed to this report.