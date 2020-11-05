A man is in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in an incident in Hertford, Wednesday.
Hertford Chief Dennis Brown said his department and the Perquimans Sheriff's Office were notified of a report of gunshots on King Street about 11:46 a.m.
When police arrived they learned a man had been shot and had already left the scene in a private vehicle for treatment at a nearby hospital. Brown described the victim as a black male in his mid-thirties. He declined to say which hospital was treating the man.
Officers canvased the area and collected evidence, Brown said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, but investigators have identified people they’d like to speak to, Brown said.
King Street runs east and west and encompasses about six blocks between S. Church Street in downtown Hertford to E. Railroad Avenue. Two schools located within a few blocks of King Street were locked down for precautionary measures, according to Perquimans County Emergency Management.
Brown said Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School were both reopened by 1:30 p.m.