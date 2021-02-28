A man was transported to a local hospital Friday night after his motorized wheelchair collided with a vehicle in Elizabeth City.
Police said the collision happened on South Road Street between Ehringhaus and Speed streets at 6:23 p.m.
Emergency responder radio traffic indicated the man was still in the wheelchair when they arrived. Police said the man was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not release the name of the man in the wheelchair or any information about the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.
Police also declined to say if any charges are pending in the incident, again citing the investigation.