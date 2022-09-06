A federal judge in Elizabeth City sentenced a Swansboro man on Tuesday to more than 41½ years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing and distributing child pornography.
U.S. Judge Terrence Boyle handed down the sentence to William Thomas Bailey, who had pleaded guilty to the charges in January, according to a press release from the office for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to the release, Bailey was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in early 2018 after he was identified as part of an online group trading child pornography.
An email address belonging to Bailey was used to trade child pornography with multiple users, the government said in the release. Agents also discovered an email where Bailey bragged to someone about sexually abusing a child.
After obtaining a search warrant, DHS agents found more than 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse on Bailey's cell phone. In addition, there were 11 images and 1 video depicting the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old toddler created using Bailey’s cell phone.
Agents were able to identify the child as someone with whom Bailey had direct contact. Agents also discovered Bailey had distributed the child’s images and video multiple times to others, the government said.