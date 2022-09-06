A Raleigh man was sentenced in federal court in Elizabeth City on Tuesday to more than 5 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
U.S. Judge Terrence Boyle handed down the sentence in federal court following Carl Edwin Parker Jr.’s guilty plea to the charge in October 2021, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a press release.
According to the federal government, Parker and three co-conspirators stole checks from residential mailboxes between May 2019 and April 2020. They then altered the checks to make them payable to individuals who were recruited to serve as “money mules.”
Those persons agreed to deposit the altered checks into their bank accounts, and then Parker and his co-conspirators cashed out the stolen funds at area ATMs.
Parker and his co-conspirators stole checks from more than 100 victims, causing financial losses of more than $150,000, the federal government said.
In 2017, Parker was convicted of federal bank fraud for engaging in similar activity in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Parker’s co-conspirators in the current case were Khristopher Taion Stukes, Kauri Maleek Johnson-Chavis, and Jallani Jewels Stewart. Each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Each is serving between 21 months and 63 months in prison following sentencing.
All three defendants were ordered to pay criminal restitution. As part of his sentencing on Tuesday, Boyle ordered Parker to pay criminal restitution to the North Carolina State Employees’ Credit Union.