A Pasquotank County man must serve five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a sex offense involving a child.
Michael Thomas Gilmartin, 41, was sentenced to 60 months supervised probation after pleading guilty to a count of indecent liberties with a child, during an appearance in Pasquotank County Superior Court on Monday, according to court documents.
At the time of his arrest on Dec. 14, 2018, Gilmartin was listed as living in the 200 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. He was arrested following his indictment by a grand jury and released from custody after posting a $35,000 secured bond.
According to a copy of the grand jury indictment, Gilmartin’s victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the offense.
On Monday, Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett sentenced Gilmartin to a minimum of 16 months and a maximum of 29 months in prison, but suspended the sentence, ordering Gilmartin instead to serve 60 months of supervised probation.
In addition to probation, Gilmartin must also register as a sex offender, and according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation he did so on Wednesday. The judgment forbids Gilmartin from sharing the same residence with minor children, and from any communication with or being in the presence of or on the same premises as the victim.
He also must provide a DNA sample and submit to random warrantless searches of his person, vehicle and residence “for the detection of controlled substances or contraband and materials prohibited by his judgment.”
Additionally, he must pay $713 in fees to the Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court, plus a probation supervision fee as determined by his assigned probation officer.
According to the court’s findings, Gilmartin has not been classified as a “sexually violent predator” and is not a repeat offender.