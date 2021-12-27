A man was treated at a local hospital following a reported shooting in Elizabeth City on Christmas Eve.
Elizabeth City police said in a press release Saturday that officers responded to a report of 15-20 gunshots in the Roanoke Avenue area around 7:25 p.m. Friday.
As officers were responding, they received another report that a man had suffered a gunshot to the head at a residence in the 400 block of Salem Drive.
According to the press release, 40-year-old Corey Antonio Riddick, whom police described as "the victim," was transported from the residence at 409 Salem Drive to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.
It was not clear from the press release if Riddick suffered gunshots in the incident or if he was a resident of the Salem Drive residence.
Police said the incident is the subject of an active investigation but released no further details. They did headline their press release by describing it as an "assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling."
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at (252) 335-4321 or through Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.