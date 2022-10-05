An Elizabeth City man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a local man and the wounding of another in August is in custody at Albemarle District Jail.
James Donnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter Street, is being held without bond on one count of first-degree murder and a $50,000 secured bond for a count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Felton is charged in the fatal shooting of Marcus Lee Moore, 29, of the 700 block of Fleetwood Street. He’s also charged with shooting and wounding Derek Gibbs, another local man, police have said.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Herrington Road and White Street at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Moore’s body lying in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street. Gibbs, who was found shot at the same location, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police obtained warrants for Felton a few days after Moore's shooting and they have been searching for him since then, describing him as "armed and dangerous."
Felton was brought to the jail earlier today. It was not immediately clear when or where he was arrested.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster could not be immediately reached for comment.