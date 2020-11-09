An Elizabeth City man wanted for murder in the Oct. 18 shooting death of another local man is being held in a Valhalla, New York jail following his arrest there on Monday.
Brandon Kason Boyd, 21, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force, Sgt. Eddie Graham said in a press release.
City police obtained warrants last month charging Boyd with murder in the death of 20-year-old Kaleb Bilger. Police said Bilger died in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road Oct. 18, but released few details.
Graham said Boyd, whose last address was the 1300 block of Moore Street, is being held in the Westchester County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, when the extradition process to return him to North Carolina is expected to begin, Graham said.
The incident that apparently led to Bilger's death apparently involved gunshots and happened near the River’s Landing Apartment complex, which is near the Elizabeth City State University campus.
An alert sent to ECSU students on Oct. 18 at 2:38 p.m. advised them that gunshots had been reported near River’s Landing Apartments, which is near Viking Village, a campus residence hall. River’s Landing Apartments is in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road; ECSU is in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road.
The alert advised students to “stay away from the area as police investigate the reported situation.” A subsequent alert sent to students a little over three hours later stated the “dangerous situation” near Viking Village had been resolved and it was safe for students “to resume normal activities.”
An ECSU spokesman said the university routinely sends safety alerts to students notifying them about police incidents near the campus to “ensure everybody stays safe.”
In a follow-up message to students on Oct. 19, ECSU police Chief John Manley emphasized that the “shots fired at River Landing Apartments” was an off-campus shooting and that “no ECSU student or staff member was harmed or involved in the incident.”