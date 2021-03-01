NEW BERN — A High Point man who was convicted late last year of robbing two jewelry stores, including one in Elizabeth City, has been sentenced to more than 34 years in federal prison.
Charles "Supreme" Walker Jr., 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan on Friday to 411 months in prison for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, use of a firearm during a federal crime, witness tampering and aiding and abetting those crimes, states a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. A Hobbs Act robbery is one that typically includes a threat to use violence.
According to court records, Walker and four co-defendants were accused of committing armed robberies at two Kay Jewelry stores, one in Elizabeth City the other in Garner. Robbers made off with almost $600,000 in jewelry in the robberies, which federal prosecutors characterized as “violent” because firearms were used.
During one of the robberies, a store employee had her hands handcuffed behind her back and left in a backroom, the government said. During his trial, Walker also admitted during cross-examination that he was closely associated with a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang in Greensboro, the government said.
Walker’s co-defendants in the robberies — Christopher Brown, Malik Maynard and Byron Sparks — previously pleaded guilty in the case and were awaiting sentencing in December. Another co-defendant, Joey Chambers, has already been sentenced to 144 months in prison.
Prosecutors have described Walker as “an extremely violent and dangerous individual.” They noted he previously was convicted of first-degree murder. After winning a new trial, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder after he had served 17 years in prison.
Elizabeth City police were involved in the investigation of the case, along with the FBI and the police departments in Garner and Greensboro.