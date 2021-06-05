EDENTON — An Edenton man with a felony record is facing new charges after police say he both assaulted and fired a gun at another man.
Forest Franklin Barnes, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm in town limits, assault by pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, Edenton police said.
According to a press release, Edenton police were notified Friday around 4:35 a.m. that someone had shown up at Vidant Chowan Hospital claiming to have been assaulted at Tyler Run Apartments. The person was treated for minor injuries he suffered in the assault, police said.
Officers learned from the alleged victim that his assailant had also followed behind him, threatening him with a firearm. The assailant, later identified as Barnes, also fired the firearm several times into the ground behind the victim, police said.
Barnes was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, police said. Because he is a convicted felon, Barnes was also charged with possession of a firearm by felon. He was being detained Friday in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond.