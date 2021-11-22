CAMDEN — A Chowan County man with an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder briefly escaped custody last month after a companion freed him from a deputy’s patrol car, the Camden County sheriff says.
James Deandre Butts Sr., 34, of the 3100 block of Hoskins Ave., Edenton, surrendered to Camden deputies not long after his escape and was taken back into custody, Sheriff Kevin Jones said Friday. Butts remains confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $605,250 secured bond.
According to Jones, Butts was driving a Chrysler mini-van on U.S. Highway 158 West in Camden on Oct. 26 when a county deputy pulled him over about 11:50 p.m. The deputy stopped the van for an apparent registration violation, Jones said.
As the deputy approached the van, the driver — Butts — appeared to attempt to change his seat, getting into the back of the van, Jones said. By the time the deputy arrived next to the vehicle, however, the driver had settled back into the driver’s seat. The deputy noticed there were six people in the van, including the driver.
When the deputy asked the driver for his license, the driver replied that he didn’t have one, Jones said.
“He (the driver) said he was driving home and that they (the six occupants) were just trying to get home from their jobs,” he said. All six reportedly work at a hotel in Nags Head.
When the deputy explained why he had stopped the van and asked the driver his name, Butts gave the deputy a fictitious name, Jones said. The deputy discovered the name actually belonged to someone else when he checked a law enforcement database and saw an image of the person didn’t match the driver’s description.
The deputy placed Butts under arrest for giving him fictitious information and attempted to put him into his patrol car, Jones said. As he did so, Butts “got physical with the deputy” and refused to get in the car. Butts also began yelling to his co-workers in the van that the deputy was “assaulting” him, Jones said.
Several of Butts’ co-workers got out of the van, including one who urged Butts to “get in the car,” Jones said. One of the co-workers also was visibly upset, apparently by what was taking place, and began crying, the sheriff said.
By this time, a second deputy had arrived, Jones said. After Butts was placed in the patrol car, one of the deputies attempted to calm down the co-worker who was crying, even calling Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to come and check out the person.
At this point “the whole traffic stop became chaotic,” Jones said, reading from the responding deputy’s report.
Apparently the co-worker who had been crying tried to open the driver’s door of the patrol car, Jones said. A deputy who was in the car calling for EMS and assistance from other law enforcement was able to prevent him from opening the door. The distraction, however, allowed a female co-worker to open the rear passenger door on the side of the vehicle where Butts was seated. According to Jones, patrol vehicles’ doors lock from the inside — preventing a person under arrest from opening them — but can be opened from the outside.
Butts, who still had his hands handcuffed behind his back, got out of the car and started running west along the roadway, Jones said. Butts made it about 60 yards before disappearing into a swampy area that leads to the Pasquotank River.
Deputies pursued Butts and began calling out in the dark for him to “come out” and give himself up, Jones said. The coworker who earlier had been crying followed deputies to where Butts had disappeared and also was calling out, urging him to surrender.
Butts began calling to the deputies, telling them where they could find him. Deputies located Butts about 50 feet off the roadway and took him back into custody. Jones estimated Butts was gone from deputies’ custody for only several minutes.
Butts was evaluated by EMS for ankle pain he apparently suffered during the escape attempt and transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated before he was taken to jail.
While he was being transported back to the patrol car, Butts apologized to deputies for escaping, telling them he “panicked,” Jones said. Butts was later charged with resisting arrest, giving fictitious information to an officer and driving while license revoked.
Learning Butts’ real name, deputies also discovered he had several outstanding warrants, including one in Chowan County for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Deputies also learned he was being sought in Pasquotank County for attempted fist-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charges stem from a Sept. 8 incident in which Butts is accused of striking a man over the head with a steel folding chair and stabbing him with a large knife.
According a copy of the warrant, Butts struck the man with the chair, splitting open his head. He then stabbed the man multiple times in both the leg and back of his head.
When deputies arrived back at the site of the traffic stop, the van was still there but three of Butts’ co-workers, including the woman who had opened the patrol car door, were gone. They apparently had been picked up by another vehicle and left, Jones said.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for the woman’s arrest, he said. He identified her as Alanna Dailynn Oltarzewski, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, and said she’ll be charged with harboring and aiding certain persons and resisting a public officer. Jones wasn’t sure Monday if she had been arrested yet.