HERTFORD — Two former town councilors have not turned in laptops and other town-issued items as they were directed to by their former colleagues, the town’s manager said Friday.
A resolution adopted by the Hertford Town Council at a special meeting Dec. 9 required then Councilors Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson to return the property by 9 a.m. on Dec. 14. Neither had done so as of late Friday afternoon, Town Manager Pam Hurdle said.
Newly elected Councilors Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers were sworn in at an organizational meeting of the council on Monday. Norman and Jackson lost their bids for re-election in the town’s election on Nov 2.
The Dec. 9 resolution, which passed over dissenting votes by Norman and Jackson, required the two councilors to return to the town manager by 9 a.m. Tuesday town property that included computers, cell phones, mobile hotspot devices, “numerous peripherals and accessories,” facility keys and key fobs.
The resolution also directed Jackson and Norman to return their town credit cards, town facility keys, and town facility key fobs to Hurdle by the same deadline.
Hurdle was directed in the resolution to disable Jackson’s and Norman’s town email accounts, credit cards, and facility key fobs no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday.
When she was asked Friday about whether she had complied with the requirements in the resolution, Hurdle said she had not been able to because neither Norman nor Jackson had complied with it.
Jackson, who has filed to run for a seat on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, claimed he had returned town credit cards and anything that had been purchased by the town. He added that he never had keys to town facilities.
Norman did not respond to a request for comment.
Hurdle said she was awaiting direction from the Hertford Town Council regarding the next steps she should take in the matter.