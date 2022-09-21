...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
"Save the Bees," directed by Charlie Schwan, is one of two films made by Americans chosen as finalists for this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. Arts of the Albemarle will host the festival next weekend.
Film lovers will be gathering at 400 venues across the world next week to judge this year's entries in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. And for the sixth time, one of those venues will be the Maguire Theatre in Elizabeth City.
Arts of the Albemarle will again host the Manhattan Short Film Festival — the 25th annual — on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Launched in 1998 by founding director Nicholas Mason, the Manhattan Short Film Festival is one of the largest short film festivals in the world and the only one where the top film and actor awards are chosen by the audiences who see the films the week of the festival.
At the conclusion of each screening of the festival's films, filmgoers are issued a ballot on which they vote for the Best Short film and Best Actor. The winners will be announced Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at ManhattanShort.com.
According to a press release from AoA, 10 films were chosen as finalists for this year's festival. Two are by U.S. filmmakers, two are by French filmmakers, and one is a joint effort by filmmakers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The others are by filmmakers from Scotland, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon. A total of 868 films from 70 countries were submitted for consideration for this year's festival.
The film festival's 10 finalists include: "Don vs Lightning" (Scotland); "Love, Dad" (Czech Republic and Slovakia); "Save the Bees" (USA); "The Treatment (Spain); Freefall (France); "Fetish" (USA); "Freedom Swimmer" (Australia); "The Blanket" (Finland); "Warsha" (Lebanon); and "The Big Green" (France).
The films range in length from 9 minutes to just under 20 minutes, with a brief intermission. For additional information about the films go to manhattanshort.com.
Only eight venues in North Carolina are hosting this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. The closest to Elizabeth City is Cary. Only three are hosting the festival in Virginia; the closest is in Charlottesville.
Show times at the Maguire Theatre are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $20 and available at artsaoa.org or at AoA, 516 N. Main St., Elizabeth City.