Save the Bees

"Save the Bees," directed by Charlie Schwan, is one of two films made by Americans chosen as finalists for this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. Arts of the Albemarle will host the festival next weekend.

 Photo courtesy manhattanshort.com

Film lovers will be gathering at 400 venues across the world next week to judge this year's entries in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. And for the sixth time, one of those venues will be the Maguire Theatre in Elizabeth City.

Arts of the Albemarle will again host the Manhattan Short Film Festival — the 25th annual — on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.