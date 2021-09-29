Fancy yourself a film critic? This weekend’s film festival at Arts of the Albemarle is an opportunity to show your skills at picking great movies.
This weekend’s screening of the 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival is an opportunity for area movie fans to join more than 100,000 film-lovers who will also be viewing 10 top short films and voting for their favorite.
The festival opens at 7 p.m. Friday in the Maguire Theatre at Arts of the Albemarle. Additional screenings will be held at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Attendees will be presented ballots to cast their votes for Best Film and Best Actor. The votes will be collected, and the winners announced Monday at ManhattanShort.com.
The 10 short films that will be presented were chosen as the festival’s finalists. The title of the films and the nations where they were created are "Death By Handshake" (United States), "Ganef" (United Kingdom), "Bad Omen" (Afghanistan), "Rough" (Northern Ireland), "Archibald’s Syndrome" (France), "The Kicksled Choir" (Norway), "Closed to the Light "(Italy), "Out of Time" (France), "Aurora" (United States) and "Monsieur Cachemire" (Canada).
All 10 films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries. Each is Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination during a week-long screening at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood, California, which ends Thursday.
Tickets to the film festival at AoA are $20 and can be purchased online at www.artsaoa.org. At the home page click on Events and then on the Tickets link at the film festival listing.
Arts of the Albemarle is located at 516 E. Main Street in downtown Elizabeth City. For more information, call AoA at 252-777-ARTS.