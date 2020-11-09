GRANDY — Currituck sheriff's deputies are currently engaged in a foot search in Poplar Branch for an armed suspect allegedly involved in a robbery this morning in Grandy.
The suspect robbed a person at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Grandy Food Lion before fleeing on U.S. Highway 158 toward Virginia.
After deputies apparently spotted the vehicle, the suspect stopped, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in the vicinity of Mutt-N-Jeff's restaurant at 5566 Caratoke Highway.
A person answering the phone at the sheriff's office said Monday at 1 p.m. that Sheriff Matthew Beickert and other department personnel were at the scene of the search and were not available for comment.
"There is nobody here, they are all still out there," the person said.