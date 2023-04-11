Area law enforcement agencies are pursuing two people, one of whom shot at a deputy with a rifle, during a vehicle chase on Main Street Extended Tuesday morning.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said an officer attempted to stop the vehicle Tuesday morning but its driver refused to stop and instead took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the vehicle and when the license plate was checked it turned up as a stolen vehicle.
There were two occupants in the vehicle and one of them fired at the deputy with a rifle, Wallio said. The deputy was not hurt, he said.
Both occupants abandoned the vehicle on Main Street Extended and entered a wooded area.
Authorities cordoned off a section of woods on Main Street Extended and a massive manhunt was underway involving the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, and other agencies.
Deputies were manning a road block on Main Street Extended and directing traffic east on Berea Church Road Tuesday morning. In the 800 block of Berea Church Road, a deputy and his vehicle were parked on the southern shoulder, and at least two Elizabeth City police vehicles and officers were seen a further up. The deputy and two officers appeared to be watching large tract of forested land north of Berea Church Road, of which some of it appeared to have been harvested for its lumber. A N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission pickup truck was seen parked on the land about 200 yards in from the road.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management asked Tuesday that all Pasquotank residents in the area from Berea Church Road and West Main Street Extended to Road Street and West Main Street Extended “shelter in place at this time.”
“Please ensure all doors and windows are closed and locked,” Emergency Management said in the notice, adding residents should call 911 if they see suspicious activity and continue to monitor social media for updates on the incident.