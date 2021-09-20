John H. Manley Jr. will retire as Elizabeth City State University police chief at the beginning of October.
Manley became chief of campus police in fall 2013. He had previously served as interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department from May 2012 until December 2012. He also was a former police chief for the city of Rocky Mount.
Manley said he is proud of improvements that have happened to campus security on his watch. He said under Chancellor Karrie Dixon’s leadership, the university has invested in campus safety in ways it never has before.
Technology such as cameras around campus has been upgraded and expanded, he said. The campus is now gated and the campus police department is better equipped than ever before, he added.
There is an emergency operations center and state-of-the-art communications center, he said.
Crime on campus has decreased, and the department has completed the initial phase of becoming an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
In a statement, Dixon praised Manley’s leadership of the campus police department.
“Chief Manley has been an incredible asset to ECSU and a great friend to many people,” she said. “His professionalism, expertise and wisdom as our chief law enforcement officer fostered a culture of accountability and safety at ECSU. We wish him the very best in his much-deserved retirement.”
Manley said that although there are many similarities between a city police department and a campus police department, one big difference is that a campus police agency is student-centered.
“They are our primary purpose for being there,” Manley said, referring to students.
The campus police not only work to keep the campus safe but also work alongside other staff and faculty at the university to encourage and strengthen the learning and development of students, he explained.
A campus police chief wears many hats, Manley said, and one “hat” has the word “parent” on it.
Members of the university staff serve in a parental role toward students while they are on campus, mentoring and encouraging students as they develop into young adults, Manley said.
Mentoring young adults on campus is the most rewarding part of his job, he said. He said he enjoys hearing from students about their plans for the future.
“It comes to be a nice big family,” he said, adding that he enjoys meeting parents and other members of students’ families.
Most young people want to do the right thing but also need support continuing in the right direction, Manley said.
Because of the importance of the mentoring role, Manley said, he has required every ECSU officer to engage students in a positive way every single day.
Manley said that because of the department’s steady focus on building and maintaining positive relationships with students, lines of communication were open when students had concerns about high-profile cases of police use of deadly force. Especially troubling to many students were the police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Andrew Brown Jr. here in Elizabeth City.
The relationship between campus officers and students was at times strained by concerns raised around those deaths, but the department always emphasized the importance of listening to students and that helped to maintain trust on campus, he said.
“We listen to our students, so we have a very good relationship with them,” Manley said.
Manley said students experienced every emotion, feeling and concern that anyone might have when confronting something they think is unjust.
Brown’s shooting death was particularly difficult for students to process because it was something that really didn’t have to happen the way it did, Manley said. Although the district attorney has determined Brown’s shooting was justified, Manley noted that Brown’s family have lawyers who continue to argue that it wasn’t justified.
“So we’ll see what happens,” Manley said.
There were a number of officer-involved shootings in Rocky Mount during Manley’s tenure there. But none of those affected him the way the George Floyd case did, he said. And Brown’s killing affected him even more directly, he said.
“Before I am a police officer I am a human being,” Manley said. “It has impacted me personally. It has impacted me worse than anything else that I have experienced in my career in law enforcement.”
Manley said there still is a lot of healing that needs to take place in the Elizabeth City community in the aftermath of Brown’s death.
“Much work in Elizabeth City still has to be done around that so that the whole community regards police officers as servants and not as warriors,” Manley said.
Manley said his heart still aches for the Brown family.
For now, Manley said he plans to keep both his home in Elizabeth City and his permanent residence in Rocky Mount. He said he has told Vice Chancellor for Operations Alan Goodson that he will remain available to assist with big events and to consult with the administration during the hiring of the campus’s next chief.
Manley said he plans to continue visiting Elizabeth City from time to time.
“It will always be in my heart,” Manley said of the Elizabeth City community.