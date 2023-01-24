...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
MANTEO – A Manteo man was sentenced to a maximum of 135 years in prison last week after a Dare County jury found him guilty of several sex offenses involving children.
Roberto Anastasio Hernandez, 47, of Manteo, was convicted Friday of three counts of statutory rape of a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count each of statutory sexual offense with a child and 2nd degree kidnapping, District Attorney Jeff Cruden announced Tuesday.
Hernandez was convicted in Dare County Superior Court in Manteo with Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry R. Tillett presiding.
Tillett sentenced Hernandez to a minimum 240 months and a maximum of 348 months for each statutory rape and sexual offense charge. For each indecent liberties charge, Hernandez received a minimum 16 months and a maximum of 29 months, and for kidnapping he was sentenced to a minimum of 73 months and a maximum 148 months.
Hernandez will serve the eight individual sentences consecutively, according to Cruden. The total maximum number of months for all sentences is 1,627, or 135 years.
According Cruden, Hernandez’s successful conviction was obtained in part because of cooperation by the victims and their families.
“I want to give a special thanks to the three victims and their families for their courage to come forward and report what happened to them and put their trust in the criminal justice system to seek justice in this case,” Cruden said.
Cruden, who was elected district attorney in November 2022, also thanked the investigators with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.
“A special thanks also goes out to the men and women of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office that investigated the case and provided us with the evidence the jury needed to reach their final decision,” he said.
Leading the prosecution were Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer K. Bland and Amber Younce and legal assistant Hannah Gilroy, a team which Cruden also thanked for their efforts
“These types of cases are often the hardest to prove, and without the commitment and dedication of everyone involved we would not have been able to obtain the verdicts that were delivered,” he said.