MANTEO – A Manteo man was sentenced to a maximum of 135 years in prison last week after a Dare County jury found him guilty of several sex offenses involving children.

Roberto Anastasio Hernandez, 47, of Manteo, was convicted Friday of three counts of statutory rape of a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count each of statutory sexual offense with a child and 2nd degree kidnapping, District Attorney Jeff Cruden announced Tuesday.