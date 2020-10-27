Local manufacturing leader Ken Hoffer has died. He was in his late 80s, according to his obituary.
The New Jersey native founded turbine flowmeter manufacturer Hoffer Flow Controls in his home state in 1969. The company relocated to Elizabeth City 30 years ago.
Christian Lockamy, director of economic development for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, called Hoffer a pioneer in advanced manufacturing.
“The guy was a legend as far as industrial development goes,” Lockamy said. “It’s definitely a loss not only for the company but for the community.”
Hoffer and the company he founded were important innovators, according to Lockamy.
“He was a pioneer,” Lockamy said. “Advanced manufacturing is the way of the world now. Ken kind of led the way.”
Pasquotank Commissioner Lloyd Griffin said Hoffer and the company he started have been an important part of the local economy and helped build workforce training opportunities for some three decades.
“Ken was a community partner,” Griffin said. “It’s a sad loss for the community.”
The company was a strong partner for College of The Albemarle, supporting COA training programs and hiring significant numbers of COA graduates, Griffin said.
Griffin noted that Hoffer and his wife, Mamie, have been active participants in events sponsored by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce and in other community activities.
Griffin said the business is in a very good position because of Hoffer’s leadership.
“He left behind a very good legacy for Hoffer Flow Controls,” Griffin said.
Hoffer volunteered for the U.S. Air Force after his graduation from high school and was production manager at Potter Aeronautical before founding his own company.
Hoffer was inducted into The Measurement, Control and Automation Hall of Fame in April 2019 by the Measurement, Control and Automation Association.