Despite the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions starting last Friday, many operational changes made six weeks ago when the city of Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency remain in effect.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center and the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City remain closed. Access to City Hall and the Midgett Building continue to be by appointment only. The lobby at the Elizabeth City Police Department remains closed and the Griffin Street utility satellite office will remain closed.
All city parks remain open but basketball and tennis courts, the skatepark and playgrounds in the parks remain closed. The docks at Mariners’ Wharf are still closed to boaters but boats can be launched from Waterfront Park.
The Pasquotank County Courthouse, Tax Office and Register of Deeds and the GIS office are no longer requiring appointments to conduct most business. Marriage licenses issued by the Register of Deeds, however, are still by appointment only. Civil and estate matters at the Clerk of the Court’s office has always been by appointment only and that continues.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said temporary shields have been placed at the Planning and Inspections and Register of Deeds counters to help protect both the public and staff.
“The public is still encouraged to limit non-essential, in-person interaction with Pasquotank County employees and departments when at all possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hammett said. “Citizens are encouraged to use any online services that may be available in addition to communicating with Pasquotank County employees via email or telephone.”
The Pasquotank County Library is now offering curbside pickup and drop-off only Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p. m. The courier between libraries isn’t running yet, so people will only have the ability to order items based on the library’s online collection. Pickups have to be scheduled with the library.
The library is expected to resume operations in phase two of Cooper’s reopening plans. Plexiglass shields will be installed at every checkout station and safety supplies will be ordered.