A number local residents expressed hope Wednesday that the inauguration of Joe Biden as the United States’ 46th president would be a step toward national unity and progress.
Nakyra Spearman, an Elizabeth City State University senior from Wilmington, said she is hopeful about changes that might occur during Biden’s presidency.
“I’m hoping that it will be better,” said Spearman, who is majoring in biology with a pre-med concentration and is slated to graduate in December.
She said students may not have to worry as much about the COVID-19 pandemic in their everyday lives under a Biden administration.
“As Black students we don’t necessarily have safe spaces that you might think we would have,” said Spearman, who was moving into her residence hall at ECSU Wednesday.
Kiana Browne, a freshman social work major from Elizabeth City, also expressed hope for positive changes under a Biden presidency.
“I think it’s going to be better,” Browne said.
“I think he’s more mature,” freshman business administration major Aaliyah Butts said, referring to Biden, 78, who enters the White House as the oldest person ever to serve as president.
Dasia Phillips, a freshman pre-med major who like Browne and Butts is from Elizabeth City, is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“I think we’re going to have to just wait and see,” said Phillips.
Tony Rice, a local pastor, said he is hopeful that Biden’s presidency will help unify the nation.
“A house divided can’t stand — that’s what the Bible says,” Rice said.
He said he also hopes for low unemployment and peace.
The most important thing of all right now is unity, he said.
“I want us to get back together as one country and work together,” Rice said. “I can’t tell you what is going to change but I hope everything changes. I hope something gets better.”
On the other hand, some area residents are wary of the Biden presidency.
For instance, Marine veteran Ted Daudel expressed concern that Biden would not be strong on national security and would weaken enforcement of immigration laws.
“I think he’s going to be the worst president since Obama,” Daudel said, referring to Donald Trump’s predecessor, the nation’s 44th president, Barack Obama. “I think some of the selections he has already made for his Cabinet — he’s going a little left of Lenin.”
Lenin was a reference to Vladimir Lenin, the head of the Soviet Union’s first government.