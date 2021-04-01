The number of students withdrawing from some local school districts has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic — but many of those students have since returned.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has actually seen a decrease in student withdrawals since the 2018-19 school year. There were 437 in 2018-19; 379 in 2019-20; and 363 so far this school year.
Camden County Schools reported a pattern this school year of higher numbers of students withdrawing, but then also re-enrolling later in the year. Total withdrawals this year are at 285 compared with 216 last year.
At Camden County High School this year one student was withdrawn by a parent who gave no forwarding information. Another student, who was 16 years old, was dropped from the rolls due to non-attendance.
At Camden Early College, one student was reported this year to be attending a school out of state, but that school did not have a record of the student.
At Grandy Primary School, officials later found out the mother of one student who failed to show up was living in a shelter in the Piedmont region of the state. Four students were withdrawn because they don’t live in the district and one was withdrawn by a parent who provided no forwarding-address information.
Perquimans County Schools reported that its number of students who leave and enroll each year typically balance out.
“It does appear that overall a higher number of students enrolled and withdrew in 2020-21 as many people relocated from the area for various reasons that could be attributed to work and family,” said Perquimans County Schools spokeswoman Michelle Maddox.
Overall, however, the district believes enrollment has remained “steady,” she said, noting the district opened for face-to-face learning in August under Plan B of the state’s reopening plan for schools while also allowing students the choice of continuing to learn remotely.
The school district provided the following numbers for student enrollments and withdrawals for the past two years:
• Perquimans Central School: 43 enrolled and 48 withdrawn in 2020-21; 51 enrolled and 53 withdrawn in 2019-20
• Hertford Grammar School: 36 enrolled and 48 withdrawn in 2020-21; 26 enrolled and 40 withdrawn in 2019-20
• Perquimans Middle School: 43 enrolled and 32 withdrawn in 2020-21; 56 enrolled and 49 withdrawn in 2019-20
• Perquimans County High School: 41 enrolled and 43 withdrawn in 2020-21; 24 enrolled and 26 withdrawn in 2019-20.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said student withdrawals the past two years have been consistent with previous years.