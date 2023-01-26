SPARC seminar

Jennifer Langhuis, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, speaks at an awareness forum held in collaboration with Albemarle Hopeline at College of The Albemarle, Wednesday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

“Proxy stalking” isn’t something most people have heard of, but it is something many people can unwittingly enable.

Proxy stalking happens when a person stalking someone relies on information from a third party, such as the victim’s neighbor or work colleague, to stay informed of a victim’s location and activities.