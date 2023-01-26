Jennifer Langhuis, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, speaks at an awareness forum held in collaboration with Albemarle Hopeline at College of The Albemarle, Wednesday.
“Proxy stalking” isn’t something most people have heard of, but it is something many people can unwittingly enable.
Proxy stalking happens when a person stalking someone relies on information from a third party, such as the victim’s neighbor or work colleague, to stay informed of a victim’s location and activities.
That’s according to Jennifer Landhuis, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center.
Landhuis spoke Wednesday to about 20 people as part of a collaboration between SPARC and Albemarle Hopeline, the local nonprofit that provides shelter and services to victims of domestic violence.
Landhuis was joined by an investigator from a law enforcement agency based in Nebraska, but the man asked not to be identified because of his involvement in ongoing domestic violence investigations.
January is National Stalking Awareness Month and Wednesday’s information session was held at College of The Albemarle. In attendance were Pasquotank County social workers, victims advocates for Albemarle Hopeline, students and campus safety officials from COA and Elizabeth City State University.
When asked by Landhuis whether they had received prior stalking awareness training, only about three people raised their hands.
Women are more likely to be victims of stalking, and young adults ages 18-24 experience the highest rates of stalking, Landhuis said. The majority of cases (43%) in which the victim was female, the stalker was someone the woman was either romantically involved with or formerly involved with. The majority of cases (44%) in which the victim was male, the stalker was an acquaintance of the victim, according 2016-17 data, Landhuis said.
For both male and female stalking victims, a person in a position of authority over them was the perpetrator in fewer than 5% of cases.
People stalk others for several reasons, Landhuis said. Common reasons include a search for affection, a need for power and control, and because they’re obsessed with the victim.
Landhuis’s presentation also included a discussion of North Carolina’s cyberstalking law, which covers the illegal use of email or other electronic communications to threaten bodily harm to a person or members of their family, or to extort money or other services or items of value from someone.
The SPARC website, stalkingawareness.org, is packed with information and resources for victims and advocates. SPARC is a federally funded program that provides stalking awareness and prevention training to organizations and agencies across the nation. Since July 2022, SPARC has conducted seminars in 76 towns and cities, Landhuis said.