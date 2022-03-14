An archaeological survey underway at Old Oak Grove Cemetery aims to preserve the history of African Americans buried there in both marked and unmarked graves.
Friday marked Founders Day for Elizabeth City State University, and that afternoon professors, students and associates from an archaeological firm met at the 13-acre cemetery off Peartree Road, where several prominent figures in ECSU’s history are buried.
The $50,800 archaeological survey is being funded in part by a $30,480 grant from the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office, with the city of Elizabeth City contributing the remaining $20,320. The survey is being conducted by New South Associates, an archaeological firm based in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
On Friday, several archaeologists from New South used ground-penetrating radar at the cemetery to conduct the survey. Sarah Lowry, the project lead for New South, spoke for about 10 minutes, providing students and staff an overview of the work they will be performing over the next several months.
“Ultimately the goal of our project is to create a map of this cemetery,” Lowry said. “We want to create an above-ground map of the cemetery and the below ground.”
She said the above-ground portion will be mapped using a combination of GPS points and drone footage. Her crew will use the ground-penetrating radar to map the below-ground portion of the cemetery.
Lowry explained that the radar works by emitting electromagnetic energy into the ground. The energy then reflects changes in ground depth and density back to the radar device. Data gathered from reviewing the strength of those reflections and the time they take to return to the radar device are then used to determine whether burial sites are present.
The ground-penetrating radar device is a small radar suspended almost to the ground by a three-wheeled bicycle frame, which is pushed along the cemetery in a back-and-forth pattern, like cutting a lawn, Lowry said.
One note Lowry pointed out Friday is that the dirt roads winding through the cemetery were built after the cemetery was established. Because of that, Lowry’s crew already is finding evidence, using the ground-penetrating radar, of burial sites in the earth below the roads.
“We can already tell you that I am seeing what look like interments underneath the roads,” Lowry said. “And that’s very, very common” in older cemeteries.
ECSU history professor Melissa Stuckey has been directing the university’s efforts to preserve local African American cemeteries, which include Old Oak Grove. She said the cemetery was established in 1886 and is the burial site of ECSU founding fathers Hugh Cale, Peter W. Moore and John Henry Bias. Cale was a Black representative in the North Carolina state House who introduced the bill that created Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School, the forerunner of today’s ECSU.
Also speaking briefly at Old Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday were ECSU history professors Glen Bowman and Latik Tarif. Bowman provided a summary of the prominent figures in ECSU history who are buried at Old Oak Grove.
“I would say probably the most prominent would be that of Hugh Cale,” Bowman said of the burial sites at Old Oak. “Hugh Cale is not only regarded as the founder of Elizabeth City State University; he was a five-time representative who represented this county in the North Carolina General Assembly. He also was a county commissioner.”
Bowman also mentioned P.W. Moore, ECSU’s first leader, and John Henry Bias, who during his leadership the university became known as the Elizabeth City State Teachers College, which offered a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Tarik spoke for about three minutes about the role Black cemeteries play within their communities.
Lowry told the audience her firm hopes to have the survey project wrapped up by August.