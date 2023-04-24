An unidentified woman leads residents Friday evening on a march to 421 Perry Street, Elizabeth City, the former home of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021.
A man wears a shirt in memory of Andrew Brown Jr. while attending a gathering at Brown's home on Perry Street, Friday evening. In the background is a mural of Brown, who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank NAACP, speaks at a gathering outside the former home of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021. Residents marched Friday to recognize the second anniversary since Brown's death on April 21, 2021.
Mayor Kirk Rivers speaks at a gathering outside the former home of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021. Residents marched Friday to recognize the second anniversary since Brown's death on April 21, 2021.
Shawn Morris, of the Facebook news channel SOUL Catching News, broadcasts live during a march for Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021. Residents marched Friday to recognize the second anniversary of Brown's death.
About 100 people marched Friday on the second anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death to the lot on Perry Street where the unarmed Black man was shot and killed by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office on April 21, 2021.
Speakers at a rally, held in front of Brown's residence, highlighted the difference in how officers responded to Brown, who did not have a gun and was driving away from officers, and to two white male suspects who earlier this month were fleeing from officers on Main Street Extended when one fired at the officer in the vehicle that was chasing them.
Both suspects were captured a day later after an intensive manhunt without officers firing a shot.
Linwood Gallop Jr. said more remains to be discovered about the details surrounding Brown's death.
"I feel like we still are in a revealing process," Gallop said in an interview before the march. "We still have not received a full accounting of everything, but we're working on it."
Change still needs to occur in the community, and "the change is going to be really difficult," Gallop said.
He noted that two white suspects who were fleeing in a stolen vehicle when one of them fired at an officer were captured alive and taken to jail.
"Their response was totally different to Andrew, who posed no threat to anyone," Gallop said. "There's still a mental wall that we have to break through."
In comments at the house on Perry Street where Brown lived and where he was killed, Gallop said he believes the difference in the two types of responses by deputies comes down to racism.
At presstime for this story, Wooten had not responded to a request for comment on rally speakers' question about the alleged different treatment of the two events.
Marie Franz, a cousin of Brown's, also mentioned the difference in response to Brown and to the suspects in the recent chase and shooting at the deputy.
She said there was a "full military response" to Brown on the morning of April 21, 2021.
"We don't respect (Pasquotank County Sheriff) Tommy Wooten," she said. "Are you here for your deputies or for the people? You need to step down."
Franz also said it's unacceptable that Wooten did not fire the three officers who shot and killed Brown.
"We don't have any justice for Andrew Brown," she said.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said Brown never got a chance to have due process.
Rivers also said the deputies who fired at Brown should have been fired. He noted that one of the bullets that struck Brown as he drove away from deputies hit him in the back of the head.
"Even in the western days you couldn't shoot a man in the back," he said.
Rivers said officers fired 15 rounds into a car that was driving away from them.
"They convicted him right here on this lot with a high-powered rifle and a shot to the back of the head," Rivers said.
Rivers said the case is not over because there is an ongoing federal investigation.
Rivers said persons who protested Brown's death were peaceful, did not damage property, and followed policies set forth by the city. He said Wooten did not fire deputies who violated sheriff's office policy, so "we have more character than the sheriff."
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, the brother of Keith Rivers, also spoke at the rally. He said all people in the community need to have the same rights. He said the struggle continues to make the community safe for everyone.
"Make America what it was intended to be," Rivers said.
Kenneth Lister, who heads the local nonprofit Power of Community, said he was at the event representing the nonprofit organization, Mothers Against Gun Violence.
Vanessa Spellman and Tawania Curtis of Mothers Against Gun Violence organized Friday's march.