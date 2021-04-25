Protesters took to the streets of Elizabeth City for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday to express their anger at Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy.
The peaceful protests began around 11 a.m. after Elizabeth City police started warning residents to expect traffic delays and road closures.
The post on the city police department's Facebook page initially advised motorists traveling in the downtown area, on Hughes Boulevard, North Road Street and U.S. Highway 17 North to expect delays and road closures.
Traffic may be redirected around "citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the post stated.
A subsequent post on the department's Facebook page suggested the protesters had moved, advising motorists to expect delays and road closures in the downtown area and on Ehringhaus Street near Halstead Boulevard.
That was followed by a post of expected road closures and delays on Weeksville Road, Edgewood Drive and River Road.