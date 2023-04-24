About 100 people marched Friday on the second anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death to the lot on Perry Street where the unarmed Black man was shot and killed by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office on April 21, 2021.

Speakers at a rally, held in front of Brown's residence, highlighted the difference in how officers responded to Brown, who did not have a gun and was driving away from officers, and to two white male suspects who earlier this month were fleeing from officers on Main Street Extended when one fired at the officer in the vehicle that was chasing them.