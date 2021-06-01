Grab your lawn chair and head to Mariners' Wharf Park tonight: The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival returns after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," the 2019 biopic of Fred Rogers, better known as "Mr. Rogers," starring Tom Hanks as Rogers, kicks off the film festival, which will be held in the city park starting at either 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
This year's festival, which includes a mix of classic black and white films as well as more modern films, continues on June 8 with "Men in Black"; "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory," the 1971 version, on June 15; "King Kong Vs. Godzilla," the 1962 version on June 22; "The Jackie Robinson Story" on June 29; "Ladder 49" on July 6; "Hitch" on July 13; and concludes with "Chocolat" on July 20.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., which sponsors the film festival, has a partnership this year with RCE Theaters to sell authentic movie theater popcorn and other concessions to festival patrons.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department also released its Kids' Flix schedule for this summer as well on Tuesday.
That series starts at Mariners' Wharf Park Thursday, June 17, with a showing of "The Croods: A New Age." It continues on Friday, July 16, with a showing of "Dolittle"; "Trolls: World Tour" on Friday, Aug. 20; and "Monster University" on Friday, Oct. 29. All films in the Kids Flix series begin at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
The Kids Flix series will also feature drinks and popcorn as well as pre-movie pop up splash pads, ECDI said.