A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of the Annie E. Jones National Votes for Women Trail marker will be held on South Road Street, near the Speed Street intersection, in Elizabeth City on Saturday. Jones was a 1901 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School who went to become a teacher and school principal in Elizabeth City. She also became a local leader in the women’s suffrage movement from about 1917 to 1920.
A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of the Annie E. Jones National Votes for Women Trail marker will be held on South Road Street, near the Speed Street intersection, in Elizabeth City on Saturday. Jones was a 1901 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School who went to become a teacher and school principal in Elizabeth City. She also became a local leader in the women’s suffrage movement from about 1917 to 1920.
A marker celebrating an early 20th century women’s suffrage leader in Elizabeth City will be unveiled this weekend just a few hundred feet from her former home.
A National Votes for Women Trail marker honoring Annie E. Jones will be unveiled on Road Street, near the Speed Street intersection, following a dedication ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church.
According to an Elizabeth City State University press release, Jones was a 1901 graduate of Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School, the forerunner of today’s ECSU, and was both a teacher and school principal in the local schools.
Jones was also a member of the Matrons Social and Literary Club of Elizabeth City. According to the release, the club was part of the National Association of Colored Women’s Club whose national platform included advocacy for voting rights for Black women. As evidence of the local club’s prominence, it hosted NACWC president Mary Talbert in 1917.
After passage of the 19th Amendment in August 1920, Jones organized voter education classes for Black women in both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County. According to the release, the purpose of the classes was to prepare Black women to pass the literacy test the state of North Carolina imposed in 1901 to prevent as many Black men as possible from voting.
“By organizing these classes and speaking publicly in support of Black women voting, Jones demonstrated much courage in advocating for voting rights during this era of Black disfranchisement,” the release states.
The marker will be located on Corner Stone’s property on Road Street, a few hundred feet from Jones’s former home on Speed Street, the release states.
Among those scheduled to attend Saturday’s event are Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, Chris Veale of the Northeast North Carolina League of Women Voters, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker, and Mildred Vanterpool, president of the North Carolina Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.
The marker was funded with a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation, a private foundation based in Syracuse, New York. When its unveiled, the Annie E. Jones marker will be one of only three National Votes for Women Trail markers in North Carolina. ECSU history professor Dr. Melissa N. Stuckey applied for the grant to fund the marker.