EDENTON — An overflow crowd packed the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Sunday for the dedication of a historical marker commemorating North Carolina v. Mann, one of the most notorious court decisions in North Carolina or U.S. history.

John Mann, the plaintiff in the case, was convicted of battery in that same courtroom in 1829 after he shot and wounded an enslaved woman named Lydia he had hired to work in his home. Mann, who said he was displeased with Lydia’s work, shot her as she was trying to flee his efforts to whip her as punishment.


  