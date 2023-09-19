A crowd gathers at the corner of Broad and Freemason streets in Edenton, Sunday, for the unveiling of an N.C. Historic Marker remembering the notorious 1830 North Carolina v. Mann decision by the N.C. Supreme Court upholding the right of enslavers to use violence against enslaved persons.
A capacity crowd attends a dedication ceremony for the North Carolina v. Mann historic marker at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, Sunday. The marker was later unveiled at the corner of Broad and Freemason streets.
EDENTON — An overflow crowd packed the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Sunday for the dedication of a historical marker commemorating North Carolina v. Mann, one of the most notorious court decisions in North Carolina or U.S. history.
John Mann, the plaintiff in the case, was convicted of battery in that same courtroom in 1829 after he shot and wounded an enslaved woman named Lydia he had hired to work in his home. Mann, who said he was displeased with Lydia’s work, shot her as she was trying to flee his efforts to whip her as punishment.