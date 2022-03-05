Alex Trouteaud's inspiration to travel to Elizabeth City to run in Saturday's inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon sealed his spot in the 26.2 mile race's history book.
The Barnsville, Maryland resident won the marathon with a time of 2:32.50.
“I was actually inspired by this (Coast Guard) being the only branch of the armed services without a marathon,” Trouteaud said. “I thought it would be great to be part of something special. It was super cool.”
Suzanne Trotter, of Indian Trail, won the women’s marathon in a time of 3:04.08. Her time was good for sixth-place overall.
“I wasn’t expecting to win it at all because I hadn’t done a marathon in three years,” Trotter said. “It was a great course and there was a lot of crowd support.”
Perquimans High graduate Ben Godfrey won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:17.25. Godfrey lives in Raleigh, where he works as a chemical engineer.
“It was a good race and the course was nice and flat,” Godfrey said. “Great support all the way through.”
Olivia Herndon, of Esmont, Virginia, won the women’s half marathon in 1:27.02, good enough for fifth-place overall in that event.
“I tried to run a seven-minute pace and then drop it down from there,” Herndon said. “It got a little hard at the end because I was running by myself the whole time.”
Almost 1,000 runners ran in the full marathon and half marathon.
Canadian Linda Youell made the trip up from her winter home in Florida to run in the 5K on Friday and the full marathon on Saturday. She is from Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada.
The 72-year-old Youell had several small Canadian flags attached to the baseball cap she was wearing for the full marathon.
Youell has been running marathons for six years and said she had no intentions of missing the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, after not running in competitive races for almost two years because of the pandemic.
“This is really exciting and it is fun to be here,” Youell said.
Despite her late start in running 26.2-mile races, Youell has competed in marathons all over the world, including the Berlin Marathon and one in Athens, Greece.
“I’m a late bloomer but I am really enjoying it,” Youell said.
Youell said she especially enjoys running in events sponsored by branches of the U.S. military.
“I have participated in six Marine Corps Marathons, this fall will be my seventh,” Youell said. “Any event that is sponsored by or supported by the military is extremely well organized.’’
Youell finished Friday’s 5K in 36:01, which was good for 365th place in a field of over 700 runners. Her goal for the marathon was to finish in six hours.
“My best is a few minutes under six hours,” Youell said. “With 2020 and 2021 it has been a challenge so I have no expectations in my first marathon since the COVID shutdowns. I’m just happy to put one foot in front of the other.”
Runner Mary Walton, 43, was a student athlete for Longwood College and played sports in high school. She offered words of encouragement to people — especially women — who are thinking about becoming runners.
"Today is a good day to start," Walton said. "It’s never too late to chase your dreams."
Donna Schultz, 57, traveled from Powhatan, Virginia, to participate in Saturday's half marathon.
"We’ve been running a while," she said. "This is my 28th half marathon. The crowd was fabulous. I enjoy running because it relieves the stress. I started doing races at age 45. I was running as a teenager but never did a race till 45."
Karen DaNardi, 52, said Saturday's half marathon marked her 16th event.
"I started running because I needed to get back in shape," DaNardi said. "I had a friend who pushed me to run. I was a swimmer from 6 years of age through my college years. I took up running at 41. I enjoy the camaraderie with other runners. When it comes to running, it is a place I can go by myself and I can be with others."
Third District U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy, R-Greenville, gave the half marathon and full marathon runners a bit of advice before the start of the race.
“To prevent one rookie mistake that I made (Friday), everybody, check your shoe laces and make sure they are tied,” Murphy said. “It is kind of embarrassing to stop and tie your shoe laces.”
Murphy ran in Friday’s 5K, finishing in 31:15 and 255th place.