RALEIGH — Mask wearing hides facial expressions and eliminates the ability to lip-read, and as a result, many older adults and people with hearing loss have struggled to communicate during the pandemic.
Adam Mehlenbacher, audiologist and chair of the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Speech Language Therapists and Audiologists, said hearing-loss patients could benefit from more accommodations such as captions in Zoom calls or texting during appointments.
"Some of them have just given up on interacting with people," Mehlenbacher explained. "Or they get frustrated because they can't get those extra cues, or they're just not hearing as clearly, and that makes them self-isolate even more than they're already doing."
Case studies from around the world also point to a possible connection between COVID-19 infection and hearing loss in some individuals.
Mehlenbacher pointed out while audiologists have known for a long time that certain viruses, including measles, mumps and rubella can cause hearing loss, the link between hearing loss, experiencing a ringing in the ears, and COVID-19 infection needs further, large-scale studies.
Mehlenbacher noted everyday habits can help safeguard your ears from injury.
"Definitely protect your hearing around loud noise, wear hearing protection devices," Mehlenbacher advised. "In North Carolina, we have a lot of hunters, and maybe use a suppressor on your rifle to reduce it a couple DB to protect your hearing. All those things that you hear about protecting your hearing are still good things to do."
Diane Nens, audiologist and senior clinical director for UnitedHealthcare Hearing, said she is concerned some people with hearing loss may be delaying treatment to avoid possible COVID-19 exposure.
"So with that, we really want to offer online resources that people can tap into if they're trying to reduce their in-person appointments," Nens urged.
Nens suggested Right2You, an online option offered by UnitedHealthcare, which can help people purchase hearing aids for less than the average price, and have them home-delivered and adjusted through telemedicine.