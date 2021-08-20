No mask, no service.
That is again is the policy for Elizabeth City government as it is requiring citizens and employees to wear a mask in all city-owned buildings.
The mandate went into effect last week as COVID-19 case counts attributed to the Delta variant have increased all across the region.
“Based on recent information received regarding spikes in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, and in an effort to ensure the utmost safety for city employees and our citizens, the city has resumed the mask mandate within all of our buildings,” City Manager Montre Freeman wrote in his weekly memo to the mayor and city councilors.
Signs have been re-installed at all entrances to city-owned buildings stating that a mask is required for entry and service.
“The wearing of masks in city facilities is for the employees and citizens,” said Mayor Bettie Parker.
Pasquotank commissioners received a COVID-19 update from Amy Underhill of Albemarle Regional Health Services at their Monday meeting. That update showed a weekly increase of 300 new cases in the eight counties served by ARHS, which was the first time since Feb. 19 that new cases were up by over 300.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he does not have the authority to mandate masks in county-owned buildings but commissioners will take up the matter next month.
“A mask requirement for county owned facilities will be on our agenda for discussion at our next meeting on Sept. 13,” Hammett said.
Commissioners voted for a mask mandate in county buildings, including the courthouse, in July 2020 but rescinded the measure this past June.
Early in the pandemic the county installed glass or plexiglass barriers at all customer service windows and those are still in place.
Although it is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Museum of the Albemarle decided to follow the city’s lead and started requiring masks for all visitors last week. MOA employees had started wearing masks a week before the city instituted its mandate.
But MOA Director Don Pendergraft said Friday that the state informed the museum Thursday that visitors and staff would be required to wear masks indoors beginning at 5 p.m. this past Friday.
“It’s a requirement now,” Pendergraft said.
The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity thrift store is also requiring masks be worn. Vice President Jane Elfring said the nonprofit’s policy on masking will be in place as long as the local COVID transmission rate remains high.