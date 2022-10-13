The first-ever “ghost walk” in Hertford will highlight some significant figures from Perquimans County’s past, all of whom were Masons.
The ghost walk will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will include five locations and highlight the Perquimans County of the early 1900s.
Members of Perquimans Masonic Lodge 106 were discussing new ways to raise money for charitable causes in the community when they realized that a ghost walk would be something that had not been done before in Hertford.
They decided to sponsor one with a twist — all the “ghosts” featured would be Masons.
“It will highlight and spotlight our Masons,” said John Long, a member of Lodge 106. “They were very active in our lodge and very active in our community, and everybody knew them.”
Featured will be:
• Dr. Allen Bonner, a dentist. The actor portraying Bonner will talk about his strong arm, which would either pull your tooth or pull you right out of the chair. He also might mention pulling teeth for fellow hunters while on duck hunting trips in Hyde County.
• James F. McNider, a lawyer. The actor portraying McNider will share stories of crimes and villains in the area. One case of note will be the murder trial of Jim Wilcox for the death of Nell Cropsey. The crime occurred in Elizabeth City but Wilcox’s trial took place in Perquimans.
• Dr. John Harris, an oral surgeon. A monument at the old library on West Academy Street honors Harris, believed to be the first person to practice oral surgery. Harris will talk about his four-day train trip from Ohio to a conference in Florida. It was during that trip that he died in the Eagle Hotel across the street from the Perquimans County Courthouse.
•Cecil C. Winslow, a Ford dealer. The actor portraying Winslow will talk about cars that were sold in the area, about moving the business to Winfall, and about being the top seller of trucks in the district.
• James S. Vick, a bridge tender. The actor portraying Vick will talk about barges coming to bring fuel to businesses located along the Perquimans River.
The drama class at Perquimans County High School is assisting the event with costumes and makeup. The students also will serve as guides.
“There are no scary parts,” Long said. “There will be no scary events at any time. This is to be a history program.”
Long explained that in addition to raising money for charities, the Ghost Walk will provide historical information and anecdotes about the figures being portrayed.
“Everything we tell is going to be true,” he said.
Admission to the event is $10. Proceeds will benefit American Legion Post 126, Benjamin House, and Meals on Wheels.
Advance tickets are available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce.
For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295 prior to the event.