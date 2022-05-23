An estimated 40,000 people attended Elizabeth City's N.C. Potato Festival over the course of three days this past weekend, the festival's chief organizer said Monday.
The three-day festival, which began Friday at 5 p.m. and concluded Sunday at 6 p.m., drew about 5,000 more people than projected during its successful return after being canceled the past two years, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said.
"It was great to be back," Malenfant said. "We feel like the community felt the same."
The Potato Festival, northeastern North Carolina's largest festival, was last held in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Oh my gosh, we're so glad to have it back," was what numerous festival attendees told Malenfant, she said.
Malenfant said officials with the amusement company Deggeller Attractions told her this weekend was their most successful turnout at the potato festival. Deggeller, which is based in Florida, has been providing rides, games and other midway attractions for the Potato Festival for several years.
The downtown festival included a new footprint for vendors and entertainment options that was focused mostly on Water Street between Main and Shepard streets.
There were some exceptions: a few vendors were set up between Main Street and Colonial Avenue, and a classic car show was held on Main Street near Arts of the Albemarle.
Many of the popular food vendors were concentrated on the stretch of Water Street between Main and Church streets, while the Elizabeth City police and fire departments, and other vendors had booths between Church and Ehringhaus Street. The midway was concentrated between Ehringhaus and Shepard streets and spilled into the parking lot at Waterfront Park.
Part of the festival's new layout included moving the main stage from its past location to the parking lot at Mariners' Wharf Park. That provided some shade, as opposed to Main and Water streets where the stage had traditionally been located. Malenfant said comments about the stage's move were among the most popular she received from attendees.
"It also puts the energy of the festival within the center of the festival," she said.
Saturday's temperatures were in the 90s but residents still turned out, despite the humidity. While Sunday began slow, attendance picked up through the day, Malenfant said. She noted that Sunday's weather included some cloud coverage that hid the sun and kept temperatures a bit lower from Saturday.
One popular festival event held Saturday morning on the green at Mariners' Wharf Park was the Little Miss Tater Tot Pageant, which drew an unprecedented 29 participants between the ages of 3 and 8.
"Yes, this was way more than usual," said Annette Sawyer, who has organized the pageant for several years.
The pageant was held in two age divisions, 3-5 and 6-8. The participants took turns approaching Sawyer and answering a few questions for the four judges. Questions included the girls' favorite color or movie, school they attend and their favorite food. In the 3-5 category, 5-year-old Ellie Pike of Elizabeth City was crowned Little Miss Tater Tot.
"I curled my hair and I put on my makeup and I got dressed and put on my cowgirl boots," Pike said, of her preparation Saturday morning for the pageant.
Kymarih Moore was crowned Little Miss Tater Tot in the ages 6-8 category.
A block away on Main Street near Moth Boat Park the classic battle for National Potato Peeling championship had begun. Jeremy Meads edged three-time champ John Lee by 1/100th of a pound to take home the title.
Lee, who teaches art at Pasquotank County High School, won three straight potato-peeling championships between 2016 and 2019. Meads peeled a net total of 3.70 pounds within the five-minute time limit, while Lee's total weighed in at 3.69 pounds.
Lee was OK with coming in second. He was just happy for the festival's return, he said.
"We're just glad to be out here, doing some socializing, having a good time," Lee said. "It's all fun and games."
In the team competition, Lee's team The Pasquotank Peelers did take home first place by peeling 13.65 pounds of potatoes. His team donated their $250 prize to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools Education Foundation.
Because of the heat, some festival-goers came early Saturday morning, stayed a while, left and then came back later in the afternoon, hoping things might have cooled down some.
Courtney Meads said she, her daughter, 3-year-old Karleigh, and their pup, Khole, a 16-week-old goldendoodle, made two trips to the Potato Festival on Saturday.
“This is our second visit today to the Potato Festival today," she said Saturday afternoon. "We came out earlier, probably, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We took a break and came back at 4:20 p.m."
Meads said she likes attending the festival to see "what the vendors have to offer." She said Karleigh found some toys, some bubbles and a pink umbrella she liked. Meads said her favorite thing were the fried Oreos vendors were selling.
After shopping around for a bit, Meads, Karleigh and Khole were able to find some shade on a couple of benches near the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center.
Ava Beyer and Meika Brunair of Hertford, who were seated on the curb at Mariners' Wharf, were also trying to find some shade. Both women said they arrived around 2 p.m. and had spent several hours riding rides, enjoying the treats and listening to bands.
“We came to have fun, enjoy the slushies and the rides, like the Ferris wheel," Brunair said. "Ava thinks she was last here in 2019. It’s worth the drive here from Hertford."
Brunair said she had attended other street festivals in Columbia and Plymouth, "so I am glad to be here for this one, too.”
Dr. Edmond Koker, a retired Elizabeth City State University professor and aspiring artist, said he was going to be in Elizabeth City over the weekend, so he decided to attend the Potato Festival. Koker was seated with dozens of others at Mariners' Wharf Park enjoying the music of live bands on the main stage.
Koker said attending the festival allowed him to show off some of his abstract paintings. It also gave him a chance to catch up with the owners of Bea's Apparel, who had a booth at the festival. The pair are twin sisters and former students of his.
"It was good to see old friends who are here," he said. "I have attended (the festival) a few times in the past. Hearing the musicians, shopping and meeting with new people — yes, I'm enjoying it," Koker said.
Tamisha Goff, who was attending with her three kids who are ages 4, 11, and 16, said she attends the Potato Festival every year it's held. Her kids love the rides — she was waiting for one to finish the helicopter ride — and she loves the food. Chicken on a stick, funnel cakes and kettle corn are her personal favorites, she said. Laughing, Goff said her plan was to take some kettle corn home with her.
"The kids have their fun while they are here going from one ride to the other but enjoying a bag of that kettle corn later is what I like to do,” she said.
Sean Donahue, a U.S. Coast Guardsman who also coaches basketball at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, was among the area school hoops coaches volunteering at a basketball game booth sponsored by First Christian Church at the festival. The coaches took on festival-goers in a 10-shot free-throw contest. If the festival-goer made more free throws than the coach, they qualified for a free prize.
“Well, our girls basketball team used the gymnasium of the church during the last year, so I couldn’t help but say 'yes, I will come over on Saturday and compete in the church’s contest,'" Donahue said. "It’s been fun and people in the community look forward to meeting the coaches and having some fun with us.”
Donahue said he enjoyed the festival when he was first stationed in Elizabeth City 11 years ago and was enjoying it again on Saturday. After his shift at the basketball booth was over, he planned to hunt down a special festival treat.
“I’m looking forward to one of those smoked turkey legs that I heard are being sold here,” he said.