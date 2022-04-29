WEEKSVILLE — A local defense contractor’s massive aircraft hangar, which towers over the treeline in Weeksville, turned 80 this month.
On Friday, about 100 workers at TCOM L.P. gathered to celebrate the hangar’s history, which begins before the start of World War II.
The celebration marked 80 years since the hangar was first used by the U.S. Navy as a site for building lighter-than-air aircraft. In attendance was TCOM President and CEO Ron Bendlin, who was visiting from company headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.
TCOM, located off Toxey Road in Weeksville, specializes in the production of unmanned tethered aerostats that are deployed for long-term defense operations that require intelligence gathering, surveillance and aerial reconnaissance, otherwise known as ISR.
Before the workers settled in for a barbecue lunch, TCOM employee and Pasquotank Commissioner Sean Lavin provided a short history of the hangar, also known as Airdock 1.
The hangar was one of several that were constructed as part of the Weeksville Naval Air Station, Lavin said. Prior to World War II, the Weeksville site was established primarily as a fixed-wing aircraft base.
At one time, the Weeksville Naval Air Station encompassed more than 800 acres and included housing for Navy personnel.
“At its completion our facility in Weeksville covered 822 acres, had 10 miles of railroad track, hangar space for 12 Navy K-class airships, housing for 700 enlisted men and 150 officers,” Lavin said. “All at a total cost of $6 million.”
At the time, the Navy’s only lighter-than-air facility was in Lakehurst, New Jersey, famous because it’s where the German airship Hindenburg exploded while attempting to dock in 1937.
“However, the Navy had found that the airships were especially effective in combating the (German) U-boats patrolling the East Coast,” Lavin said. “They were sinking quite a few ships.”
To strengthen the nation’s coastal defense capabilities, the Navy established eight facilities for building lighter-than-air airships on the East Coast.
“Massachusetts and Weeksville locations were the first two sites to begin their construction,” Lavin said. “They were the only two to begin prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.”
Because construction of those two sites began before the U.S. got involved in World War II, the first hangar at each facility was made of steel. In Weeksville, that hangar was Airdock 1.
Construction on the hangar began in August 1941 and it was later commissioned in April 1942.
“Construction costs for this building were listed by the Navy at just under $2.9 million,” Lavin said.
Once World War II started, raw materials were diverted to the war effort and the remaining hangars were made primarily of wood.
By June 1942, airship squadrons based at Weeksville were already contributing to Naval operations over the Atlantic.
“Immediately in the spring and summer of 1942, two German U-boats were sunk off the coast, signaling a turn of the momentum for local sailors and merchant marines.” Lavin said.
The term “lighter than air” refers to the use of helium gas to fill the airship’s tanks to help keep it aloft. Before LTA operations began in Weeksville, the Navy suffered the loss of one ship every other day to U-boats, according to Lavin.
“After the Weeksville facility became operational, that number dropped to one ship lost every 2½ months,” he said.
After World War II, the Navy downsized its personnel in Weeksville and the last Navy airship flew out in 1946, Lavin said. In 1947, a Navy squadron from California transferred to the base with four airships. This unit brought advancements in airship technology.
“There were advancements in technology by then, ideas for new missions and larger, more capable airships were now ushering in a new period of Naval lighter-than-air activity,” Lavin said.
In the early 1960s, Airdock 1 was used in a program called Project Echo, which involved testing satellites as a means of communications.
“The hangar was used to test and inflating the Echo satellite,” Lavin said, pointing to a picture of the project. “That balloon was designed to demonstrate the potential of satellite communications.”
In 1964, the federal government sold the Weeksville station property to the state of North Carolina, Lavin said. Two years later, Westinghouse Airships Inc. purchased the site, and from 1971 to 1995 used the wooden hangar, known as Airdock 2, for airship construction.
Following a devastating fire in 1995 that destroyed the wooden hangar, Westinghouse Airships Inc. closed its Elizabeth City operation. A year later, TCOM purchased Airdock 1 and moved its flight testing and manufacturing facilities into the steel structure.
Airdock 1 is the only steel airship hangar remaining of the two built before the start of World War II. The one in Massachusetts was torn down and its material sold as scrap, Lavin said.
“Meanwhile, our facility in Weeksville, originally built for lighter-than-air (airships) 80 years ago, still continues in that business today,” he said.
Bendlin followed Lavin by thanking the Weeksville workers for their work. He also reported that the company is doing well and growing. TCOM continues to partner with the U.S. Army in supporting aerostat operations in the Middle East, as well as providing support along the nation’s Southern border.
The production of an order of more than 50 aerostats for one customer, plus an order of another 30 airships for the Army, are expected to begin soon, he said.
“Over the next 18 to 24 months, our backlog is significant and will be growing,” he said.
TCOM is in the midst of its highest backlog of orders in its 50-year history, he said.
Last year, TCOM was awarded a $217.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to build a tethered aerostat radar platform for Saudia Arabia. The system would be used for low-level airborne ground surveillance system.
A U.S. Department of Defense press release at the time stated the contract ran through March 2027 and would be fully funded by foreign military sales.