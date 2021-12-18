ROCKY MOUNT — Fire caused heavy damage overnight to a large home shopping network distribution center in Edgecombe County.
Details are limited but images posted on social media show massive flames at the QVC facility off of U.S. 64 between Rocky Mount and Tarboro.
The facility employs hundreds of workers from multiple counties and is typically busy with holiday shopping distributions this time of year. There was no word on injuries or how the fire started.
"We are saddened to wake up to the news of the terrible fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount," a post on the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page said.
"We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2,500 families will be affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders."
More details will be posted when they are available.